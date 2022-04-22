BETHALTO - Jacob Peal, the Civic Memorial track and cross country coach, completed the race of his life this past Monday against 25,072 runners in the Boston Marathon, completing the 26.2-mile marathon in 153rd place in a blazing time of 2 hours, 30 minutes, and 58 seconds.

Peal was beyond ecstatic about his performance in a Friday interview.

"In all my other marathons I placed in the top three, but I have never run one on that big of a stage," he said. "It was nice to race against all those people and to have competition the whole 26 miles. I ran a 6-minute marathon P.R. on one of the toughest courses in the world, so I am so satisfied."

To place 153rd out of about 25,072 premier athletes in a worldwide race is beyond incredible.

Peal said he trained specifically for the Boston Marathon for a 16-week period with what he considered low mileage of 75-80 miles a week. He tapered about a week before the race. He said he had some periods where he had side stitches and luckily his legs held up in the hills. He said Heartbreak Hill in the Boston Marathon was the toughest hill he has ever run and his slowest mile time of the whole race.

"The crowd supports you on Heartbreak Hill and I would say this crowd was the most supportive I have ever had running," Peal added.

Peal said running the Boston race has always been a dream he has chased. He said his legs are starting to feel better and he will definitely make another trip to the Boston Marathon.

The beauty about Peal's finish is his students and almost all of CM's student body were tracking him during the race and they were overjoyed at his finish. The young coach has set a tremendous example for the other Eagles to follow in the future with his top-notch finish and lifestyle.

