ROXANA - The Shells Jake Golenor hit a three-pointer at the buzzer Friday, for his sixth of the night, but that still couldn't keep the Civic Memorial Eagles from taking another win, 75-41.

Eagles head coach Ross Laux said pressing the Shells hard at the start of the game helped the Eagles snag a strong 20-point lead even with Roxana sinking six 3s before the half, 43-23.

"We knew they could shoot, they put it up," Laux said. "We tried to go out the first quarter and set the tone. We really got and out and pressed, but boy can they shoot it."

Bryce Zupan kept up CM's momentum in third quarter, putting 10 more points on the board after halftime.

With a 25-point lead going into the final quarter the Eagles were able to seal the win scoring 15-points in the fourth for a final score of 70-41.

Zupan led the game in scoring putting 19 points on the board for the Eagles, JaQuan Adams had 17 and Caden Clark had 14.

Roxana's Golenor wasn't far behind Zupan, getting 18 points from six 3s and Gavin Huffman had 15 points for the Shells with five 3s.

