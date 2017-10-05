ALHAMBRA - The Madison County girls small-school championship went to Civic Memorial with 26 points, ahead of Roxana's 31; Marquette Catholic and and McGivney did not field teams on the day.

Lily Crader (20th in 21:55.76) was Alton's top runner of the day, while Claire Sykes (23rd in 22:07.57) led Granite City's runners.

Zoey Lewis (second in 21:03.54), Addi Callies (fourth in 21:42.36), Ryan Allison (sixth in 21:42.36), Kati Wells (ninth in 24:03.94) and Madelyn Ehlers (15th in 25:29.77) were CM's scoring runners on the day; Marquette's Riley Vickery won the individual championship with a time of 20:30.35, with the Explorers' Madelyn Smith (third in 21:39.94), Roxana's Michaela Tarpley (fifth in 21:46.69), the Shells' Janelynn Wirth (seventh in 23:37.77), the Shells' Victoria Tarpley (eighth in 23:57.74) and the Shell's Jennifer Palen (10th in 24:01.96) rounding out the top 10.

The Tiger boys won the large schools title by finishing 2-3-4-5-8 in the individual standings and scoring 22 points; Triad took second with 72 points, followed by Granite City (92), the host Bulldogs (109), Collinsville (112) and Alton (125); the Tiger girls went 2-3-7-10-12 for 34 points to win their crown, followed by Triad (41), Highland (61), Alton (123) Collinsville (132) and Granite City (142).

McGivney Catholic won the boys small-school crown with a 1-3-5-8-12 finish for 29 points, ahead of Civic Memorial (35), Roxana (78) and East Alton-Wood River (80); Marquette Catholic and Madison did not have enough runners for a team score, but competed as individuals.

Granite City's Andrew O'Keefe won the individual boys championship in 15:40.09, while Alton's Cassius Havis and Kelvin Cummings finished 6-7 in 16:21.62 and 16:36.01 respectively; Collinsville's Benny Hernandez (ninth in 16:49.61)

Eagles' Cohl Callies (third in 17:11.11), CM's Parker Borth (fifth in 17:35.97), CM's Mark Eldridge (seventh in 18:12.72), Roxana's Jarett Warmack (eighth in 18:13.52) and CM's Colton Hyman (10th in 18:44.57) rounding out the top 10. Chase Wallendorff (12th in 18:58.33) was EAWR's top runner of the day and Seth Cox (27th in 22:55.96) led Marquette.







Brent Feeney also contributed to this story.

