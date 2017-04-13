CIVIC MEMORIAL 5, JERSEY 1: Civic Memorial scored three times in the first and twice in the fourth to take a 5-1 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Jersey at Ken Schell Field in Jerseyville Wednesday.

The Eagles went to 11-5 on the year, 1-1 in the MVC; the Panthers fell to 5-8 overall, 0-2 in the league.

David Lane went 3-for-3 with a triple and RBI for the Eagles, while Brandon Carpenter was 1-for-4 with a double, Caden Clark 1-for-2 with a double and run scored and Jaxsen Helmkamp 3-for-4 with a RBI and run scored; Blake Wittman led the Panthers with a 3-for-4 day with a run scored and Logan Simpson was 2-for-3 for Jersey.

Brandon Hampton went six innings for the win, giving up four hits and striking out nine; Daniel Williams took the loss, going the distance and giving up two earned runs on nine hits while fanning six.

CM next meets Piasa Southwestern at GCS Ballpark in Sauget today, when hosts Roxana in a 10 a.m. Saturday doubleheader; the Panthers go up against Pittsfield at 4:30 p.m. today in Pittsfield, then host Hardin-Calhoun at 4:30 p.m. Friday.