BETHALTO - The Jersey Panthers girl’s basketball team clashed with the Civic Memorial Eagles Tuesday night in Bethalto. The Eagles beat Jersey 49-34.

“We should of went into halftime down 3 and not 11 because we gave up some easy transition baskets. We did well at half-court defense most of the time tonight. Jersey Coach Kevin Strebel said

Civic Memorial was led by Anna Hall with 13 points and Kourtland Tyus with 10 points. Jersey was led by Chloe White with 14 points and Clare Breden with 9 points.

Civic Memorial jumped out to a 10-9 lead after one quarter over Jersey. They pushed the lead to 24-13 at halftime.

Jersey got some momentum in the third quarter and outscored CM 14-8 but trailed 38-32 after 3 quarters. In the fourth quarter, CM pushed the lead out of reach for Jersey and outscored them 17-7 to win.

“We talked about it in the locker room most of the time when there is a coaching change we have all summer and we are working on it on the fly since its the middle of the season. The girls weren’t happy with there performance tonight but they are ready to show they are better,” CM Assistant coach Adam Miller said

Civic Memorial Lady Eagles are now 16-2 and 4-0 in league play. Jersey drops to 13-5 and 3-2 in league play.

Tuesday night was the first home game without CM coaches Jonathan Denney and Julianne Green they resigned after an incident at the State Farm Basketball Tournament.

