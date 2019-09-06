WOOD RIVER - Civic Memorial quarterback Noah Turbyfill had four throwing touchdowns on Friday night to help beat East Alton Wood River Oilers 43-6.

Civic Memorial coach Mike Parmentier said: "I thought my guys were quick on offense and defense tonight. I thought they played a much cleaner game this week."

In the first quarter, CM Noah Turbyfill threw to Kuron Parchmon for a touchdown. CM then went for a 2-point conversion which failed. Later in the first quarter, CM's Chandler Powell ran for a touchdown. CM went for a two-point attempt which was successful making it 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Turbyfill threw three touchdowns - two to his brother Logan Turbyfill and one to Parchmon.

In the third quarter running back, Chandler Powell ran for his second touchdown.

The only score for the Oilers came in the fourth quarter when Oilers Ryan Dawson ran for a touchdown. The Oilers attempted a two-point try which failed. The final score was 43 to 6.

