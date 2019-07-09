EDWARDSVILLE - Civic Memorial had strong efforts in their seven-on-seven sessions at Edwardsville High School Monday night, head coach Mike Parmentier said.

“I was really pleased,” Coach Parmentier said. “I thought we did some good things offensively and defensively, we threw the ball really well; we had a few drops, but overall, I thought it was a pretty good night.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Senior quarterback Noah Turbyfill played very well for CM, and Parmentier also had praise for other players as well.

“I thought Noah Turbyfill threw the ball really well,” Parmentier said, “made good decisions, and I think he threw the ball on time a lot. On defense, Nick Walker and Chandler Powell played well, the defensive backs and Kuron Parchman did well, and I also thought Keaton Loewen and Logan Turbyfill also had a good night.”

Parmentier knows that the Eagles can get better, and knows what to work on as the off-season drills continue.

“We’ve got to continue to get better,” Parmentier said, “with our execution of pass routes, and we’ve also got to tighten things up on the defensive side of the ball, too.”

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: