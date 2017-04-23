GRANITE CITY — Civic Memorial pitcher Christian Stawar enjoyed one of his best outings of the season Friday afternoon, allowing only two hits and striking out four as the Eagles defeated Granite City 10-0 in five innings at Babe Champion Field.

Stawar was quick to credit a complete team effort for the win.

“I thought we executed everything very well,” Stawar said in a post-game interview, “With Corey (Price) being a little bit hurt, but I think we executed everything very well.”

Stawar was able to be consistent in the strike zone all day, which is a key in his success.

“Just pounding the zone,” Stawar said, “trying to keep everything low.”

Stawar agreed that he was able to be in the zone consistently in his five innings of work. That’s a very apt description of how he pitches, and it’s also how he describes how his season is going along so far.

“Yeah, they’ve been doing great.” Stawar said. “All the pitching staff and everyone has been going really well.”

As for the remainder of the season, Stawar sees three keys to success for his club.

“Pitchers, we just keep throwing strikes,” Stawar said, “defense, doing really well, and offense, keep hitting the ball.”