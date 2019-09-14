Get The Latest News!

BETHALTO - Civic Memorial had a hard gridiron battle Friday night against Cahokia and came up just short 22-13 against the Commanches.

Civic Memorial coach Mike Parmentier said: "I thought his kids gave everything they had against a very athletic team."

At the end of the first quarter, CM and Cahokia were 0-0. Both defenses wouldn't budge.

In the second quarter, Cahokia got the ball inside the 4-yard line with 11:09 to go when they ran it in for a touchdown. Cahokia tried for the 2-point conversion but failed. CM then received the ball they moved the ball down to the 7-yard line where Noah Turbyfill threw a 7-yard pass to his brother, Logan, for a touchdown with 3:10 left in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, Cahokia threw a 30-yard pass for a touchdown with 9:35 left. Cahokia went for the two-point conversions and it was good.

In the fourth quarter, Chandler Powell’s 3-yard TD run brought the Eagles within 14-13 with 8:40 left. Cahokia answered with a 3-yard run for a touchdown to seal the deal. The 2-point conversion was good to make it 22-13.

The Comanches, a Class 5A quarterfinalist in a 10-2 season last year, improve to 2-1. CM, which lost at Cahokia 26-0 last season, takes a 2-1 record into next week’s Mississippi Valley Conference opener at Jersey.

