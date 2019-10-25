BETHALTO - Civic Memorial Sophmore Kuron Parchmon, had a great game for the Eagles this past Friday night, Parchmon hauled in nine balls for 170 yards and he had one rushing touchdown.

Parchmon helped put away the Triad Knights 21-20. It was a close high school football contest in Troy.

"As a team, we did really well. The defense gave the quarterback time to throw. Parchmon said. Parchmon also said, "Big players make big plays."

Parchmon has been practicing extra to get better in his game.

The Eagles will finish the season Friday night when Taylorville comes to town. Civic Memorial is 6-2 and Taylorville is 5-3 after dropping the last three games. Civic Memorial will have to wait till Saturday to see who they will face in the first round of the playoffs.

