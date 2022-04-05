DECATUR - The #20 Big Blue softball team swept a doubleheader against Wheaton College to open up play in the opening College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin on April 2 at the Workman Family Softball Field. The Big Blue won game one by an 8-0 margin and game two 3-0.

Millikin struck first in the scoring column in the bottom of the first inning in game one, starting off the inning with a walk issued to Rylee Blake (Muscatine, Iowa, H.S.). Kendallyn Davison (Avon, Ind., H.S.) added a second baserunner with a single to shallow left field. A wild pitch moved the runners over, then Leah Foreman (Riverton, H.S.) delivered a sacrifice fly to plate Blake. Davison crossed the plate on a second sacrifice fly, this time off the bat of designated player Cassie Reed (Bethalto, Civic Memorial H.S.).

Article continues after sponsor message

In the bottom of the fourth, Grace Biondo (Naperville, Naperville Central H.S.) sent a single down the right-field line, then Kaylee Goluch (Inverness, Fremd H.S.) laid down a sacrifice bunt to put her in scoring position. Emma Lewandowski (Crown Point, Ind., H.S.) was credited with a triple, scoring after a Thunder throwing error to give Millikin a 4-0 advantage.

The Big Blue tacked on another run in the fifth with a leadoff home run off the bat of Davison, sent to deep center. Davison had a bases-clearing three-run double in the sixth to give the Big Blue an 8-0 lead and ending the game.

More like this: