CM Grad Cassie Reed Plays Roll In Millikin Win Over Wheaton College
DECATUR - The #20 Big Blue softball team swept a doubleheader against Wheaton College to open up play in the opening College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin on April 2 at the Workman Family Softball Field. The Big Blue won game one by an 8-0 margin and game two 3-0.
Millikin struck first in the scoring column in the bottom of the first inning in game one, starting off the inning with a walk issued to Rylee Blake (Muscatine, Iowa, H.S.). Kendallyn Davison (Avon, Ind., H.S.) added a second baserunner with a single to shallow left field. A wild pitch moved the runners over, then Leah Foreman (Riverton, H.S.) delivered a sacrifice fly to plate Blake. Davison crossed the plate on a second sacrifice fly, this time off the bat of designated player Cassie Reed (Bethalto, Civic Memorial H.S.).
In the bottom of the fourth, Grace Biondo (Naperville, Naperville Central H.S.) sent a single down the right-field line, then Kaylee Goluch (Inverness, Fremd H.S.) laid down a sacrifice bunt to put her in scoring position. Emma Lewandowski (Crown Point, Ind., H.S.) was credited with a triple, scoring after a Thunder throwing error to give Millikin a 4-0 advantage.
The Big Blue tacked on another run in the fifth with a leadoff home run off the bat of Davison, sent to deep center. Davison had a bases-clearing three-run double in the sixth to give the Big Blue an 8-0 lead and ending the game.
