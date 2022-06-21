GODFREY – If having a wide variety of interests is an indicator of a well-rounded student, then Lewis and Clark Community College’s most recent student trustee certainly fits the definition.

Civic Memorial graduate Joel Barker, the son of Jill Barker, of Bethalto, and Brian Barker, of Hillsboro, will represent the students to the Board of Trustees for the 2022-2023 academic year. It’s a role he’s keen to take on.

“I hope to gain experience in working within organizations,” he said. “I want to provide a better experience and a voice for the student body, who might not always know how to have their voice heard.”

It’s obvious Barker plans to lead by example.

“It’s important to me to help students become more comfortable with advocating for themselves,” he said. “Students should be able to organize themselves and speak for what they believe will provide them with the best experience.”

He credits his grandfather, Kenneth Quinlan, as the inspiration for his best qualities and his greatest role model.

“He has a sense of humor and the ability to remain patient, even in the face of tragedy,” Barker said. “He’s skeptical about everything and often tells me ‘It’s not about what happens in life; it’s how you handle it.’ That’s become my motto when things get tough.”

Although Barker is pursuing a computer science degree and hopes to build a programming career in artificial intelligence, his interests aren’t limited to technology. Barker is a former Student Government Association treasurer, a former president of L&C’s Video Game Club and is an active member of the Literature Club and Garden Club.

“I really enjoy musicals – probably more than I should,” he said. “When I listen to a good album, I think about the track list in terms of a musical story.”

When Barker enrolled at L&C, he wanted to do things differently than he did in high school.

“Lewis and Clark is really a close-knit community,” he said. “I didn’t take part in many activities in high school and now that I’m at L&C, I realize how much fun it is to be a part of it all.”

After completing his Associate in Science, Barker plans to transfer to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to continue his education.

For more information about L&C’s Student Government Association, contact Co-Advisor Jared Hennings at (618) 468-6400 or jhenning@lc.edu.

To learn more about L&C’s Associate in Science degree, call (618) 468-2222 or enroll@lc.edu.

