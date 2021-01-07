Allie Troeckler, a CM High grad and now SIUE women's basketball star.

EDWARDSVILLE - Each month, SIUE Athletics and Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., will highlight an outstanding Cougar student-athlete who excels in competition and in the classroom.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The SIUE Athletics and Praire Farms Dairy, Inc., outstanding Cougar Student-Athlete of Month honoree for January 2021 is Civic Memorial High School graduate and SIUE women's basketball student-athlete Allie Troeckler. The senior from Bethalto is majoring in Criminal Justice and boasts a 4.0-grade point average.

On the court, Troeckler leads SIUE with 11.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, highlighted by a double-double performance in the Cougars' 2020-21 season opener at Purdue Fort Wayne.

Troeckler and SIUE women's basketball is scheduled to take the court for their conference home opener at 1 p.m. Thursday, as the Cougars host Austin Peay at First Community Arena.

More like this:

Aleah Minehart Named Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week
Oct 8, 2025
Zach Renz Named Prairie Farms Cougar Of The Week
6 days ago
Ian O'Laughlin Named Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week for Second Time
Sep 24, 2025
Ian O'Laughlin Named Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week
Sep 4, 2025
Vienna Elliott Named Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week
Sep 17, 2025

 