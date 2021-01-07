EDWARDSVILLE - Each month, SIUE Athletics and Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., will highlight an outstanding Cougar student-athlete who excels in competition and in the classroom.

Article continues after sponsor message

The SIUE Athletics and Praire Farms Dairy, Inc., outstanding Cougar Student-Athlete of Month honoree for January 2021 is Civic Memorial High School graduate and SIUE women's basketball student-athlete Allie Troeckler. The senior from Bethalto is majoring in Criminal Justice and boasts a 4.0-grade point average.

On the court, Troeckler leads SIUE with 11.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, highlighted by a double-double performance in the Cougars' 2020-21 season opener at Purdue Fort Wayne.

Troeckler and SIUE women's basketball is scheduled to take the court for their conference home opener at 1 p.m. Thursday, as the Cougars host Austin Peay at First Community Arena.

More like this: