FOOTBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS --- SECOND ROUND

CLASS 4A



SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN 42, CIVIC MEMORIAL 7: Luke Parmentier caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Bryer Arview early in the second quarter to make the score 14-7, but it was a close as Civic Memorial would get as SH-G won over the Eagles in the second round of the IHSA Class 4A playoffs Saturday evening at Hauser Field.

Saturday's football game started sunny and competitive but became heavily tilted for the Cyclones as the sun went down. Sadly, this loss marks the final game wearing the purple and gold uniform for the senior class.

The Cyclones set the tone early in the game. With an interception on the Eagles' first drive of the game and a touchdown less than one minute after the turnover, the Cyclones scored their first seven points with more than 10-minutes still left in the first quarter. Despite the quick start for the Cyclones, the Eagles managed the ball well and limited Sacred Heart’s offense as much as they could the first quarter and a half.

Civic Memorial's coaching staff and players refused to let Cyclone's star quarterback and strong defense break their spirit. A highlight reel reception touchdown from Braden Arview to Luke Paramentier gave Eagle fans something to cheer about at the beginning of the second quarter. Unfortunately, after an injury to the collar bone of Eagle’s star player, Logan Turbyfill, the game became increasingly out of reach for the home team.

By the end of the first half, the score was 21-7 and Paramentier’s touchdown and PAT would prove to be the only points for the Eagles. Two rushing touchdowns and one defensive touchdown following a poor Eagles snap doubled the Cyclones' points. At the siren marking the end of the game, the final score was 42-7 and the Eagles season concluded with a record of 7-4 overall.

The most memorable part of the 2021 season will be the Eagles getting the playoff monkey off their back. They may have lost this game, but a week earlier, the team won their first playoff game in 16 years with a nail-biting 20-17 win over Quincy Notre-Dame High School. The Eagles have talent in their system, a new turf field & weight room are being built, have reason to be excited for what is next.

The future holds a lot of uncertainty, but there are two certainties for CM football. A new field and weight room in the works will allow the Eagle football team to maximize the talent of their football players and the seniors will carry the culture of Eagle athletics with them the rest of their lives.

Madixx Morris scored three touchdowns for the Cyclones, on passes of 47 and 25 yards from quarterback Ty Lott, and recovered a fumble in the end zone for another score, while Brett Puckel scored twice on runs of five and two yards away and Lott also had a six-yard run for another score as SH-G scored 28 unanswered points after the CM touchdown to win.

The Cyclones are now 10-1 and advance to a quarterfinal matchup with Breese Central, who defeated Murphysboro 48-28, next weekend, with the site, date and time to be announced by the IHSA office on Monday. The Eagles finish 7-4.

