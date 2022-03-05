NORMAL – The Civic Memorial girls basketball season officially came to a close Friday in the third-place game at the 3A IHSA State Championships. The Eagles fell 55-41 to the Morton High School Potters and finish their season with a record of 32-6.

This was the final game for four CM seniors: Kelbie Zupan, Emily Williams, Claire Christeson and Madilyn Brueckner.

Head coach Mike Arbuthnot put the four of them on the court in the final minutes for a touching moment before taking them back out and rewarding them the ovation from the crowd.

There was a rather large sea of purple in the stands that traveled two and a half hours to be at these games. The Eagles were able to celebrate their fourth-place finish with them.

It’s a season that will not be forgotten for Eagles fans for many years to come.

