ROXANA - The Civic Memorial High School girls soccer team took on Roxana High School Monday night. The Eagles trailed 1-0 at halftime but stormed back and scored four unanswered to secure the victory over the Shells.

The win comes after back-to-back losses against Mascoutah (5-0) and Waterloo (2-0).

“It’s always great to get back on the winning track,” CM head coach Eric Zyung said postgame. “I thought we played well Thursday against Waterloo and I guess the momentum carried into today and when you have that momentum it carries into a win.”

Sophomore midfielder Kendall Kamp broke the tie in the first half for the Shells. It was her 19th goal of the season which took the 1-0 lead that stayed until halftime.

It didn’t take the Eagles long after the break to tie things back up. In the 43rd minute, senior midfielder Mady Zyung put her third goal of the season in the back of the net and gave her Eagles new life. She also had two assists in the game.

Things could have gone downhill quickly however Roxana’s keeper, sophomore Kaylyn Dixon, made some terrific saves to keep the game tied finishing the game with 15 total saves. But her efforts only kept the game tied momentarily.

Having yet another multi-goal game for CM was sophomore Abrianna Garrett. She’s racked up 26 goals now on the season and she struck in the 69th minute to take the lead. She was credited with the game-winning goal which is her fifth of the season.

Five minutes later, Garrett had the assist on freshman midfielder Avery Huddleston’s goal which made it a 3-1 lead. It was Huddleston’s ninth goal of the year and Garrett’s sixth helper.

Just for good measure, Garrett scored her second of the game to increase the margin to 4-1 in the 78th minute.

Senior goalie Emily Williams was credited for the win for the Eagles. She had missed a large portion of the season due to injury, and coach Zyung is glad to see her back in the net. She was replaced this season by senior Kaylyn Aiello, but she was moved back to her preferred position at midfield.

“We’re getting closer back to normal as we get toward the postseason, and that’s where you want to be,” Zyung said. “You get Kaylyn more minutes in the midfield where she belongs and Emily back in goal and getting her comfortable before the postseason.”

Down three goals with just a little over ten minutes left was too much to ask for the Shells as their record falls to 8-8-1.

Roxana will be back in action on Monday (May 2) when they host the Jersey Panthers for Senior Night with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m.

As for the Eagles, they’ll have six straight home games coming up. They take on Highland today (April 26) at 5 p.m. The Eagles played the Bulldogs once this season back on March 31 and won that game 4-1.

They’ll have two of the toughest opponents in the area coming up after that when they take on the Alton Redbirds (11-3) and the undefeated Triad Knights (14-0).

