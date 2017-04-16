BETHALTO - The Civic Memorial High School Eagles baseball team captured two victories over the Roxana High School Shells in the doubleheader match up that occurred on Saturday.

GAME ONE: Civic Memorial, 12, Roxana 7.

The Eagles were able to come out and score three runs in the first, one in the second and a eight in the third inning. Leading 12 to nothing heading into the 5th, the Shells' bats came to life, scoring four, two and one runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings respectively. It was not enough to catch up to the Eagles and the Shells fell 12-7.

Trenton Smith took the win for CM on the mound, pitching 88 times over five innings. He allowed tow hits, four runs and walked three batters. He struck out six batters and had 12 first pitch strikes.

CM's Corey Price scored three runs for the day while Brandon Hampton was 2-2 in at-bats and scored two runs. Jaxsen Helmkamp also brought in two runs off two walks. Spencer Powell was 2-3 and scored one run. Caden Clark, Konnar Loewen, Hayden Sontag and Dalton Meyers also brought in one run.

Roxana's Brayden Davis had two hits for the day, while Christian Bertoletti, Riley Ripper, Sam Mosby and Logan Presley each had one hit each. Ripper, Presley, Davis, Jacob Carpenter and Zach Golenor each scored one run each while Drew Ratliff scored two.

Mosby took the loss on the mound for Roxana and pitched 2.2 innings. He allowed 11 runs off six hits, four walks and three errors. Drew Ratliff relieved Mosby and pitched 3.1 innings. He allowed one run off two hits, struck out three batters and walked two.

Article continues after sponsor message

GAME TWO: Civic Memorial 22, Roxana 4

Grabbing another early lead over the Shells, the Eagles defeated their opponents 22-4 in the second game of the double header.

Nine runs were scored by Civic Memorial in the bottom of the first alone, while seven, four and two runs were scored between the second, third and fourth innings.

The Shells could only bring in four runs between the third and fifth inning. The IHSA run rule came into effect and the the game ended in the middle of the fifth.

Hampton scored four runs for the Eagles while Helmkamp scored three. Geoffrey Withers, Spencer Powell, Bryce Zupan, Dalton Myers, Price, Carpenter scored two runs each. David Lane, Colin Overmeyer and Clark each brought in one run.

Colin Hall earned the W for Civic Memorial, striking out four runners and allowing eight hits and four runs. He walked one batter. He also had 18 first pitch strikes.

Jacob Maguire (1-3), Bertoletto (1-2), Davis (3-2), Preasley (1-3) each scored one run for the Shells.

Ripper took the loss for Roxana, leaving the game early in the first inning due to shoulder pain. He allowed five runs on two hits and three walks. Griffen Brock came in and allowed 10 runs to score off five hits, six errors and six walks. Brad Mott also pitched and allowed 5 runs while Brayden Davis only allowed two points to score.