CIVIC MEMORIAL 66, ROXANA 44: David Lane's 19-point effort helped Civic Memorial advance in their own IHSA Class 3A regional Monday night with a 66-44 win over Roxana.

CM advanced to a 7 p.m. Wednesday semifinal game against Triad, with the winner meeting Tuesday's Jersey-Breese Central winner at 7 p.m. Friday for a trip to next week's Benton Sectional, improving to 21-9 on the year; the Shells were eliminated at 12-18 on the season.

Camryn Gerhardt added nine points, with Jaquan Adams scoring seven and Caden Clark, Geoff Withers and Bryce Zupan each getting six; Adams and Lane each had five rebounds, with Kaleb Denney and Zach Williams getting three each.

Cody McMillen led the Shells with 12 points and four rebounds (Zach Haas had four rebounds as well), with Zach Golenor adding nine points and Jake Golenor and Haas six points each.

