Photos from this article, (or gallery), may be purchased (for personal use) at:https://www.randymanning.com/Roxanna-track-meet

ROXANA - Local track athletes performed well at the Roxana Relays held Monday afternoon at Charlie Raich Field, with the Civic Memorial boys and Highland girls coming out on top in the team standings.

Luke Meyer, the Civic Memorial speed and sprinters coach, said the squad showed up and executed what they wanted to do in the meet.

"We came out and pulled it out," he said. "The medley format was interesting and we had a lot of surprises. We knew the distance guys would do a good job, but the entire team did a good job. Going forward we have a lot left in our MVC season, and we have to get ready for the conference meet, county and sectionals. Hopefully, the weather will get warmer. I am really proud of the team, they are relatively young. A couple of senior leaders have really stepped forward for us."

The Eagles won the boys division with 97 points, with the host Shells coming in second with 71 points, Jersey coming in third with 70 points, Highland was fourth with 45 points, Father McGivney Catholic was fifth at 27 points, East Alton-Wood River came in sixth with 19 points and Marquette Catholic finished seventh with four points.

In the girls meet, Highland won with 104 points, with McGivney in a distant second with 45 points, CM came in third with 44, Mascoutah was fourth at 42 points, Jersey was fifth with 36.5 points, Marquette was sixth with 31 points and Roxana came in seventh with 21.5 points.

In the boys meet, the 100 meters was won by the Eagles' Jordan McMurray, with a time of 11.62 seconds, with Cade Turner-Miller of the Shells second at 11.69 seconds, Jacob Huber of the Griffins third at 11.80 seconds, Terrill Graves of Roxana fourth at 11.90 seconds and Casey Borkowski of the Panthers fifth at 12.11 seconds. In the 3,200 meters, the winner was Cole Basden of Highland at 11:07.04, with teammate Ethan Smith second at 11:28.57, Trevor Kroeshel of CM was third at 11:58.91, fourth place went to Erik Scroggins of Roxana at 12:30.12 and in fifth place was Kent Scottberg of the Eagles at 12:33.15. In the 110-meter hurdles, Dax Goetten of the Panthers won with a time of 18.90 seconds, with teammate Adam Kribs second at 21.43 seconds and Roxana's Mike Silas was third at 24.78 seconds.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the relay races, Roxana won the 4x100 meter race with a time of 46.99 seconds, with Jersey second at 47.22 seconds, third place went to CM at 50.04 seconds, Highland was fourth at 51.02 seconds, Marquette came in fifth at 53.70 seconds and McGivney placed sixth with a time of 57.20 seconds. In the 4x200 meters, Jersey won with a time of 1:37.84, with the Shells second at 1:39.16, the Eagles placed third at 1:46.63, fourth place went to the Bulldogs at 1:46.86 and in fifth place was the Griffins at 1:54.46. The 4x400 meters went to CM at 3:50.01, with Highland second at 4:09.12, Roxana came in third at 4:17.90, McGivney was fourth at 4:25.25, with Jersey right behind in fifth at 4:25.28 and EAWR sixth at 4:48.52.

In the 4x800 meter relay, the Eagles took the win at 9:03.89, with the Oilers second at 9:31.17, the Bulldogs came in third at 9:35.44, the Griffins were fourth at 10:05.47, the Shells finished fifth at 11:02.10 and the Panthers were sixth at 11:31.69. Marquette took the 1,600 meter sprint medley relay at 1:12.82, with Highland second at 1:13.03. In the 4,000 meter distance medley relay, it was CM winning the event at 11:38.40, with Highland second at 12:36.25, McGivney was third at 12:50.35, fourth place went to Jersey at 14:33.43 and Roxana was fifth at 14:38.47. In the 440 meter shuttle hurdles relay, Roxana won with 1:06.01, with Jersey was second at 1:10.43 and CM came in third at 1:11.23.

In the field events, Logan Turbyfil of the Eagles won the high jump, going over at 1.75 meters to win, with Devon Green of the Oilers second at 1.70 meters, Goetten and Carson Ryan of Roxana tied for third at 1.65 meters, with Goetten awarded third on the fewer misses rule and Nick Acklin of Marquette was fifth at 1.55 meters, tied with Jake Newton of Roxana and Tryston Phillips of Jersey, Acklin taking the point for fifth on the fewer misses rule. Huber won the long jump with a distance of 6.09 meters, with Jersey's Landon Jones second at 6.04 meters, third place going to Jordan McMurray of CM with a distance of 6.00 meters, Nick Newton of Roxana was fourth at 5.99 meters and Alex Hubbell of Jersey came in fifth at 5.48 meters. The triple jump was won by the Panthers' Issac Loges with a distance of 12.10 meters, with McMurray second at 11.76 meters, third place was a tie between the Shells' Garrett McBride and the Eagles' Christian Garrett, both going 10.88 meters and Cole Parsons of the Bulldogs fifth at 10.81 meters.

In the shot put, the winner was Melvin Hodge of CM, who had a throw of 12.91 meters, with Justin Laws of Roxana second at 12.54 meters, third place went to Jersey's Sean Steinacher, who had a toss of 11.79 meters, in fourth place was the Eagles' Josh Hodge, with a throw of 11.46 meters and fifth place went to Cody Croxford of Jersey, with a distance of 11.01 meters. Ashton Noble of the Shells took the discus throw with a toss of 145 feet, two inches, while Josh Hodge was second at 131 feet, three inches, third place went to Laws at 129 feet, two inches, CM's Ben Hodge was fourth at 121 feet even and Allen was fifth at 116 feet, six inches.

On the girls' side, the 100 meters was won by Mia Range of McGivney, who had a time of 13.42 seconds, with Sammy Hentrich of the Explorers second at 13.50 seconds, the Griffins' Lily Gilbertson was third at 13.55 seconds and fourth place went to Roxana's Paige Lohman at 13.89 seconds. Riley Doyle of the Shells won the 3,200 meters at 12:23.36, with Maddie Dortch of Highland second at 12:40.48, teammate Ava McPherson was third at 13:46.85, the Eagles' Shelby Quick came in fourth at 15:30.72 and teammate Allie Roberson was fifth at 16:55.08.

In the 100-meter hurdles, the winner was Highland's Lydia Hadowsky at 18.83 seconds, with Corree Yates of Jersey third at 20.57 seconds, teammate Jayme Shaffer was fourth at 21.51 seconds and Hadwosky's teammate, Kylee Sowers, was fifth at 21.85 seconds. In the relay races, the 4x100 meters was won by Highland at 57.13 seconds, with Jersey coming in second at 57.39 seconds, third place went to 57.78 seconds, in fourth place was 57.86 seconds and Roxana came in sixth at 1:02.90. In the 4x200 meters, Highland again was the winner, coming in at 1:59.28, with Marquette third at 2:03.23 and Jersey fourth at 2:05.66. In the 4x400 meter race, the Bulldogs won with a time of 4:40.46, the Panthers were second at 5:07.44 and Roxana came in fourth at 5:56.76. In the 4x800 meters, McGivney was first with a time of 10:28.48, while CM came in second at 10:48.26, Highland came in third with a time of 11:09.14 and the Explorers were fifth at 12:27.92.

In the 800-meter sprint medley relay, Highland won with a time of 2:10.07, with CM second at 2:13.51, McGivney third at 2:18.43, Marquette fourth at 2:24.17 and Roxana was fifth at 2:31.82. In the 4,000-meter distance medley relay, McGivney came out on top with a time of 13:03.84, while CM was second at 13:45.18, Highland was third, coming in at 14:33.13 and Roxana came in fourth at 14:37.31. In the 400 meter shuttle hurdle relay, Marquette won with a time of 1:12.82, with Highland second at 1:13.03.

In the field events, the high jump was taken by Range at 1.62 meters, with Lexi Trexler of Jersey and Hadowsky tying for second at 1.50 meters, Trexler awarded second place on the fewest misses rule and Lauren Vaughn of the Eagles. Madelaine Ramirez of the Panthers and Sadie Frye the Shells all tied for fourth at 1.25 meters, with Vaughn and Ramirez sharing the point on the fewer misses rule. Range also won the long jump with a distance of 4.81 meters, with Jersey's Annabelle Yamnitz second at 4.69 meters, third place went to Hentrich at 4.60 meters and Rachel Hall of Jersey was fourth with a leap of 4.46 meters. In the triple jump, Cheyenne Choat of Highland was the winner with a leap of 9.13 meters and teammate Alyson Pace was second, going 8.60 meters.

Josie Hapack of Highland took the shot put with a distance of 11.51 meters, with Brynleigh Mormino of CM coming in second with a toss of 10.17 meters, Peyton Mormino of the Eagles was third with a throw of 9.70 meters, Highland's Larissa Taylor came in fourth at 8.82 meters and the Shells' Deja Ware was fifth at 8.55 meters. In the discus throw, Hapack was the winner with a throw of 125 feet, four inches, with Peyton Mormino second, having a throw of 97 feet, five inches, third place went to Taylor, with a toss of 92 feet, two inches and Ware came in fourth at 83 feet, six inches.

More like this: