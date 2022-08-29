BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

CIVIC MEMORIAL TWILIGHT MEET

CM TAKES TOP TWO INDIVIDUAL PLACES, HIGHLAND WINS TEAM TITLE AT CM TWILIGHT: Jackson Collman and Justice Eldridge took the top two spots in the individual standings as Civic Memorial finished second to Highland in the CM Twilight meet held Saturday evening at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

The Bulldogs won the meet with 29 points, with the Eagles placing second with 51 points, Carbondale was third with 67 points, Metro-East Lutheran was fourth at 118 points, Roxana was fifth with 133 points, Dupo was sixth at 147 points and Granite City came in seventh with 181 points. Marquette Catholic also competed, but did not record a team score.

Collman won the race with a time of 15:53.6, with Eldridge second at 15:56.95, Dallas Mancinas of Highland was third at 16:42.61, D.J. Dutton of the Eagles came in fourth with a time of 16:47.61, Highland runners swept fifth through eighth place, with Ethan Smith in at 16:55.79, Avery Brock had a time of 17:04.02, Christian Knobloch was in at 17:07.10 and Cole Basden was clocked in 17:17.61. Carbondale's Chace Massie was ninth with a time of 17:30.16 and teammate Ben Wollard rounded out the top ten, coming in at 17:36.63.

Max Weber was the leading runner for Metro-East with a time of 17:51.41, while Nathan Gilbert led the Shells with a time of 18:07.96, Daniel Wilson was the top runner for Granite with a time of 19:10.56 and Daniel Kline led the Explorers with a time of 19:20.65.

Article continues after sponsor message

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

MEISER WINS INDIVIDUAL TITLE, HIGHLAND WINS TEAM TITLE AT CM TWILIGHT MEET: Hannah Meiser of Civic Memorial took the individual title, while Highland won the team title in the girls' race of the CM Twilight Meet Saturday evening at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

The Bulldogs won the meet with 31 points, while Roxana was second with 50 points, Granite City came in third at 75 points, Metro-East Lutheran was fourth with 97 points and Marquette Catholic came in fifth with 100 points. The host Eagles, along with Carbondale and Dupo, also had runners competing, but had no team scores.

Meiser won the race with a time of 18:46.47, while Payton Frey of Highland was second with a time of 20:29.76, in third place was Emilee Franklin of the Warriors, with a time of 20:41.93, the Shells' Riley Doyle was fourth at 20:49.64, teammate Gabrielle Woodruff came in fifth at 21:15.82, Alyssa Mann of the Eagles placed sixth at 21:28.75, Eislee Moore of the Terriers was seventh, coming in at 21:37.14, Tarryn Keeney of the Bulldogs was eighth at 21:41.30, Lauryn Fenoglio of Granite was ninth with a time of 21:52.05 and Highland's Maddie Dortch was 10th at 22:02.87.

Izzy McLeod was the top runner for Metro-East, coming in at 23:08.10, while Hudson McCowan was the Explorers' top runner, having a time of 25:40.91.

More like this: