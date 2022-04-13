GLEN CARBON – After a 3-2 setback against the Marquette Catholic Explorers, the Civic Memorial girls soccer team was able to bounce back against Father McGivney Catholic High School by a score of 3-0 on Tuesday night. The win boosts their season record to 7-5.

“It’s a good response from our girls. I don’t expect anything less from them. They always give everything they got. They give maximum effort every time,” CM head coach Eric Zyung said after the win.

All three goals were scored in the first half on the extremely windy April afternoon.

Freshman midfielder Avery Huddleston got things started to take the early 1-0 lead. It marked her seventh goal of the season.

For the second straight game, sophomore Abrianna Garrett had a two-goal performance. Her goals took the wind out of the Griffins’ sails and made it a 3-0 deficit heading into halftime.

Garrett has now scored 22 goals this season, which is once again tied for first in the region. She also recorded the assist on Huddleston’s goal.

Article continues after sponsor message

“She’s a skilled player. She is direct and relentless,” Zyung said about the sophomore.

Garret could’ve added to the Eagles’ lead in the second half. She hit the crossbar and the post and was denied her hattrick both times.

Senior Kaylyn Aiello was in net back-to-back days for the Eagles. She recorded 13 saves against Marquette, but she wasn’t tested nearly as often against Father McGivney as she was only required to make six saves. Aiello picked up CM’s fourth shutout of the season.

CM will head to Missouri this weekend for a couple of games at Lou Fusz Soccer Park. They play Seckman (5-1) on Friday at 3 p.m. and take on Hazelwood West (3-2) on Saturday at noon.

As for the Griffins, they’ll travel to Highland (2-9) on Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

More like this: