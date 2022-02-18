ALTON/BETHALTO/ROXANA - Alton travels to Edwardsville for a 7 p.m. contest for the 4A Girls Regional Basketball Championship Friday evening. A three-point contest will take place at 5:30 p.m.

Alton boys varsity and JV basketball will host Collinsville with a 6 p.m. JV start and Senior Night celebrations before the varsity contest. Cheer and dance performances will take place at halftime of the varsity game.

The Roxana Girls Regional Championship game between Marquette Catholic and Staunton is set for a 7 p.m. tip-off with a 5:30 p.m. three-point shooting contest, Roxana Athletic Director Mark Briggs announced.

Carrollton and Calhoun-Brussels battle for the Bluffs Regional crown at 7 p.m. Friday.

In the other key area girls' game at Civic Memorial High School, the Eagles collide with East St. Louis. CM Athletic Director Todd Hannaford said he expects an exciting rematch of the two teams on Friday night. The Eagles defeated the Flyers 57-55 in a contest on February 8, 2022, so there are high expectations on the game Friday night.

All three games are make-ups of postponements on Thursday night.

Riverbender.com will be present at the three contests with reporters, so look for story/photo coverage for Saturday.

