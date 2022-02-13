BOYS CLASS 2A AT MAHOMET-SEYMOUR

Civic Memorial will have seven wrestlers at the state finals in Class 2A, while Triad advanced three wrestlers and both East St. Louis and Highland advanced one wrestler each from the Mahomet-Seymour 2A Boys Sectional.

The Eagles' Bradley Ruckman won the third-place match at 106 pounds, winning by fall over Decatur MacArthur's Logan Roberts at 35 seconds, while Colby Crouch of the Knights took the 120-pound title with a 5-0 win over Carson Nishida of Bloomington. CM's Joey Biciocchi lost the 132-pound championship bout to Santino Robinson of Mascoutah 12-3, while teammate Bryce Griffin defeated Triad's Chase Hall in the 138 pound final 7-1. Ben Skaggs of CM came in fourth at 145 pounds, being pinned by Jacob Barger of Bloomington at 2:26 of the third-place bout.

In the 152-pound third-place match, East Side's Cody Powell defeated Mattoon's Aiden Blackburn 7-4, while at 160 pounds, Highland's Ben Mitchell won the title by fall over Connor Jansen of Springfield Lanphier at 1:36. The Eagles' Abe Wojcikiewicz won the 170-pound title with a 7-5 win over Mahomet-Seymour's Brennan Houser, with teammate Colton Carlisle winning at 182 pounds, taking the final with an 11-1 win over Triad's Jordan Clines. At 285 pounds, CM's Logan Cooper won the third-place match over Kanye Gunn of Marion 7-2.

Article continues after sponsor message





BOYS CLASS 1A AT VANDALIA SECTIONAL

East Alton-Wood River advanced three wrestlers to the state tournament, while Roxana and Carlinville sent through one wrestler each in the Vandalia Sectional.

In the 113-pound title bout, the Oilers' Aaron Niemeyer lost to Anthony Ruzic of Auburn 12-1, while Jason Shaw won the 126-pound class by fall at 2:51 over Tanner Garrett of Mt. Zion. Jake Schwartz finished third to qualify for state at 145 pounds, defeating Patrick Campbell of Murphysboro 3-0. Roxana's Braden Johnson lost the third-place bout at 152 pounds when he was pinned by Jon Perry of Effingham at 1:23 and EAWR's Drake Champlin came in fourth at 220 pounds. losing the third-place match to Oran Varela of Tolono Unity 16-7.

More like this: