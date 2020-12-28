CLS Gourmet CL Saigon Food Company Recalls Meat Products Produced Without Benefit of Inspection

Class I Recall031-2020

Health Risk: HighDec 23, 2020

WASHINGTON – CLS Gourmet CL Saigon Food Company, a Philadelphia, Pa. establishment, is recalling approximately 128,841 pounds of various meat products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The various raw and fully cooked meat products were produced and distributed between April 29, 2020 and December 5, 2020. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF only)]?

15-oz., poly casing package of raw “Ch? S?ng, Sài gòn UNCOOKED PORK ROLL WITH FLAVORED FISH SAUCE.” The product includes “KEEP FROZEN” on the label.

15-oz., poly casing package of raw “Nem N??ng, Sài gòn UNCOOKED CURED PORK ROLL WITH FLAVORED FISH SAUCE.” The product includes “KEEP REFRIGERATED” on the label.

15-oz. and 30-oz., poly casing packages of fully cooked “Sài gòn CH? L?A ??C BI?T S? 1, COOKED PORK ROLL FLAVORED WITH ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE.” The product includes “KEEP REFRIGERATED'' on the label.

30-oz., poly casing package of fully cooked “Sài gòn CH? L?A ??C BI?T S? 1, COOKED PORK ROLL FLAVORED WITH ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE.” The product includes “PREVIOUSLY HANDLED FROZEN FOR YOUR PROTECTION. REFREEZE OR KEEP REFRIGERATED.” on the label.

15-oz. and 30-oz., poly casing packages of fully cooked “Sài gòn CH? HU? ??C BI?T, COOKED PORK ROLL FLAVORED WITH ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE.” The product includes “KEEP REFRIGERATED” on the label.

15-oz. and 30-oz., poly casing packages of fully cooked “Sài gòn CH? HU? ??C BI?T, COOKED PORK ROLL FLAVORED WITH ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE.” The product includes “PREVIOUSLY HANDLED FROZEN FOR YOUR PROTECTION. REFREEZE OR KEEP REFRIGERATED.” on the label.

15-oz. and 30-oz., poly casing packages of fully cooked “THIT NGU?I, Sài gòn, COOKED PORK FLAVORED WITH FISH SAUCE.” The product includes “KEEP REFRIGERATED'' on the label.

15-oz. and 30-oz., poly casing packages of fully cooked “PATÉ Sài gòn, PATE PASTE WITH PORK & PORK LIVER.” The product includes “KEEP REFRIGERATED” on the label.

15-oz., saran wrap package of fully cooked “Sài gòn CH? CHIÊN, FRY PORK ROLL FLAVORED WITH ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE.” The product includes

“KEEP FROZEN” on the label.

“KEEP FROZEN” on the label. 15-oz., poly casing package, fully cooked “Sài gòn CH? BÌ, COOKED PORK ROLL & PORK SKIN FLAVORED WITH ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE.” The product includes “KEEP REFRIGERATED” on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “Est. 8776” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after various meat products produced by CL Saigon Food Co. and labeled with the marks of inspection were observed in commerce at a retail market. FSIS conducted surveillance at the establishment and confirmed that the firm distributed amenable products without the benefit of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators and freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Tien Tran, Assistant Manager, CL Saigon Food Co., at (215) 432-0283.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

