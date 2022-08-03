Cloverleaf Golf Course To Host 69th Annual Gold Medal Golf Championship Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - One of Alton's oldest-running golf tournaments, starting back in 1954, returns this year when Cloverleaf Golf Course hosts the 69th Annual Gold Medal Golf Championship. It will be the first time Cloverleaf has hosted the event. The winner of the event is automatically inducted into the Alton Golf Hall of Fame. The tournament was played primarily at Rock Springs Park for its first 67 years but is recently being moved around to other area golf courses so they can host the event. The tournament will be on August 20th and 21st where the competitors will play 18 stroke-play holes each day. The winner will be the player with the combined lowest score from the weekend. Article continues after sponsor message More information about the tournament can be found on their Facebook page and below. The following information comes straight from the course's Facebook page. The Alton Gold Medal comes to Cloverleaf Golf Course on August 20 & 21st. This is a 36-Hole Stroke Play event coming to Cloverleaf for the first time in the event's history and We (the staff of Cloverleaf) are excited to host this prestigious event. Entry for the tournament is $125 (which includes 36 holes of golf with a cart, hole contests, prize money, and a free walking round at Cloverleaf). There will be an optional skins pot each day for $10 a pot or $20 for both per day (Flighted and Super). If you would like to pre-pay for the event, We will throw in a free practice round w/a cart (which means you get 72 holes of golf at Cloverleaf for $125). We will have a senior division 55 and older (We will need at least 12 participants in the Senior Division to have 2 flights). Saturday will be a shotgun start at 8 AM and Sunday players will be given tee times starting at 8 AM based on your score the previous day (Starting with our Senior Division). Call the clubhouse(618-462-3022) today to reserve your spot, we are allowing people to sign up with a foursome on the first day of play, the second day will be paired based on flight and score. So the better you play the later tee time you will have on Sunday. I'd also like to mention that winning the gold medal automatically gets you inducted into the Alton Golf Hall of Fame. So you got that going for you which is nice. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending