JERSEYVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the closure of IL 109 between Dow Road and Bethel Lane beginning on Monday, June 27, 2022, weather permitting. This will be a complete closure of the road, therefore, no traffic will be able to get through the closure area. This closure is needed to construct a new box culvert and it should be completed in approximately two weeks.

The signed detour for this closure is as follows:

Southbound

IL 109 NB to W. County Rd in Jerseyville

W. County Rd EB to US 67

US 67 SB to Godfrey Rd in Godfrey

Godfrey Rd SB to IL 3 NB in Godfrey

Northbound

IL 109 SB to IL 3

IL 3 SB to Godfrey Rd in Godfrey

Godfrey Rd NB to US 67

US 67 NB to Jerseyville

W. County Rd WB to IL 109 SB

At the completion of this closure, no other full road closures are planned. However, there will be intermittent day-time single-lane closures needed for 1-2 months to complete the resurfacing of IL 109. More information will be forthcoming to identify the starting date of the resurfacing.

Drivers are urged to be patient and alert while using alternate routes during the closure.

The contractor on this project is Charles E. Mahoney Co. of Swansea, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

