December 18, 2016 7:41 PM
Listen to the story
Closings and cancellations for Monday, December 19, 2016 -
Calhoun C U School Dist 40
Carlinville C U School District 1
Carrollton C U School District 1
Jersey C U SD 100
Southwestern C U School Dist 9
This list will be updated as information comes in.
