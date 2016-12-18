Closings and Cancellations Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Closings and cancellations for Monday, December 19, 2016 - Calhoun C U School Dist 40 Carlinville C U School District 1 Article continues after sponsor message Carrollton C U School District 1 Jersey C U SD 100 Southwestern C U School Dist 9 This list will be updated as information comes in. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending