Closings and cancellations for Monday, December 19, 2016 -

Calhoun C U School Dist 40

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Carlinville C U School District 1

Article continues after sponsor message

Carrollton C U School District 1

Jersey C U SD 100

Southwestern C U School Dist 9

This list will be updated as information comes in.

More like this:

100 Years Ago: Alton Woman Plays Basketball at University of Illinois
Mar 6, 2025
Edwardsville, Brighton, Roxana, Collinsville, Belleville, Granite and O'Fallon Students Part Of SIU Medical Students' Residence Match
Mar 27, 2025
Jersey Community Middle School Quarter 3 Honor Roll, High Honor Roll Lists
Mar 24, 2025
‘Discover’ Your Path Through Higher Education at L&C
Feb 10, 2025
HSHS Medical Group – O’Fallon Welcomes Nicole Garner, PA-C, Orthopedics
3 days ago

 