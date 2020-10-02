Letter To The Editor:

Closing Lottery Claims Centers is a preposterous situation that needs further assessment! Why close an office that sees only five to ten people a day. Grocery stores are open, convenience stores, restaurants, dealerships, banks, etc...

They assume that we will trust them by mailing a winning ticket to their office. Ha! Ha! On the back of every ticket it states: The risk of mailing tickets remains with the player. What this actually means is there's a good chance your ticket will be lost; or by slight hand, given to a relative of someone who works at the office! We, the buyers of these tickets, should discontinue buying these ghosts of fortune. Lottery commission get your act together!

Brian Bryant

