Close to record temps predicted for first part of week in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area will approach record highs on Monday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service predicts.
The record for Monday, Feb. 20, in St. Louis, was set in 2016 of 78 degrees, the record for Tuesday, Feb. 21, is 79 degrees, set in 1935.
Here is the forecast for Washington’s Birthday date on Monday in St. Louis:
Monday
Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers in the morning...then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. High in the mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday Night
Patchy fog in the evening. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Low in the mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. High in the lower 70s. Light wind.
Tuesday Night
Clear. Low around 50. Light wind.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny. High in the upper 70s.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low in the lower 50s.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. High in the lower 70s.
Thursday Night And Friday
Windy. Partly cloudy. Low in the mid 50s. High in the mid 60s.
Friday Night
Breezy. Much colder. Partly cloudy. Low in the mid 30s.
Saturday And Saturday Night
Cooler. Mostly clear. High in the upper 40s. Low around 30.
Sunday
Partly cloudy. High in the mid 50s
