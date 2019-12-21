WOOD RIVER - Cleary’s Shoes & Boots in Wood River has a 50-50 fundraiser going that employees fell very passionate about for Jim Meyer, their next-door neighbor at Meyer Jewelry, who has cancer.

The raffle ticket sales run until Jan. 2 and tickets are $5 each.

Kristen Meyer, Jim’s daughter, who is also a neighbor at Kristen’s Hair Studio 17, said she was thankful Cleary’s employees had thought so much of her dad to do the fundraiser for his cancer treatment expenses.

“Right now my dad has lung and colon cancer,” she said. “Dad is a fighter and this cancer battle has been ongoing for six years now. I can’t even tell them in words how much it means they are doing the fundraiser.”

Anthony Gonzales, an employee at Cleary’s for 12 years, said Mr. Meyer has meant a considerable amount to the Wood River community and the area.

“Mr. Meyer is a humble and honest man,” Gonzales said. “I hate to see such an incredible soul go through this. Prayers are with him and his family.”

For ticket sales, stop by Cleary’s at 48 E. Ferguson Ave., Wood River or next door at Kristen’s Hair Studio. Call Cleary’s at (618) 254-0276.

