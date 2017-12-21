EAST ALTON, EDWARDSVILLE - Searching for somewhere to dispose of all those out-of-date computer monitors, servers, switches, and other IT Equipment taking over your office space, or need to get rid of those old televisions, and microwaves crowding up that basement? Join us for our E-Waste Drives.

CJD E-Waste Drive - Sat, Dec 30th
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
CJD E-cycling
5257 N. State Rt. 157
Edwardsville, IL

CJD E-Store E-Waste Drive - Sat, Dec 30th
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CJD E-Store
513 East St. Louis Ave
East Alton, IL

Electronic Recycling Made Easy!

  • cell phones
  • cable boxes
  • wireless modems, audio & video equipment
  • holiday lights, home electronics
  • Telecommunications
  • LED/LCD flat screen TVs and monitors

*CRT, Projection, Console, and Plasma TV’s, phones, printers, video game consoles

Note: Televisions and computer monitors (with no tower) will be accepted with a minimal charge: $5-$25 based on size

