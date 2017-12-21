Clean out after Christmas with CJD E-Cycling Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EAST ALTON, EDWARDSVILLE - Searching for somewhere to dispose of all those out-of-date computer monitors, servers, switches, and other IT Equipment taking over your office space, or need to get rid of those old televisions, and microwaves crowding up that basement? Join us for our E-Waste Drives. CJD E-Waste Drive - Sat, Dec 30th

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

CJD E-cycling

5257 N. State Rt. 157

Edwardsville, IL CJD E-Store E-Waste Drive - Sat, Dec 30th

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CJD E-Store

513 East St. Louis Ave

East Alton, IL Article continues after sponsor message Electronic Recycling Made Easy! cell phones

cable boxes

wireless modems, audio & video equipment

holiday lights, home electronics

Telecommunications

LED/LCD flat screen TVs and monitors *CRT, Projection, Console, and Plasma TV’s, phones, printers, video game consoles Note: Televisions and computer monitors (with no tower) will be accepted with a minimal charge: $5-$25 based on size More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! With CJ Nasello: Ft: Blog Talk, 1st United Methodist, and More! Trending