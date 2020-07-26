EDWARDSVILLE - Clean Law, publisher of the upcoming book entitled Law & Side-Law will launch a warning scale for dangerous “super systemic divergence" deals (https://forms.gle/5HyDtLYvHckAcC7BA).

Mississippi College of Law Professor Alena Ng Boyte calls the work “An innovative new program mitigating the effects of divorce on children.”

(See empathy files chapter here: www.cleanlaw.today/post/law-side-law). The “EF Scale” was invented by Tetsuya Fujita to prewarn unassuming people about the dangers of tornadoes and lists the lowest EF-0 tornadoes as loose liter being picked up off the ground and twigs breaking. A magnitude level 2 earthquake is one that is not felt but can be recorded by a seismograph. Yet, sadly, children of divorce and deployment have no authentic rating system to pre-warn them of the permanent losses of their first loves in life, namely mom and dad. And parents who are separated by distance for conflicting contract disputes, whether that’s the distance in miles, phone calls, social media blocks, mail connections, etc., have no rating system to pre-warn them of the severe pains due to family separations.

These oversights can be lethal, and the rating scale will help save millions of lives. Despite this age of more frequency of longer deployment battles (https ://www.rand.org/content/dam/rand/pubs/monographs/2005/RAND_MG432.pdf), nearly one million divorces per year (https://www.statista.com/statistics /195955/ divorce-rate-in-the-united-states-since-1990), nearly 500,000 workers a year effected by strike contract disputes (https ://www.epi.org/press/number-of-striking-workers-surged-in-2018-and-2019-data-show-largest-two-year-average-in-35-years 11.5), and 1.5 million family law elderly guardianship mechanisms, http://www.elders andcourts .org/Guardians hip/Guardians hip-Material-For-Right-Rail-Menu-for-Guardians hip/Guardians hip-Basics/Guardianship-Data.aspx), no warning system exists.

The warning system meets the needs of four groups: Children of deployment, divorces, separations, school strikes, and grandparental contract disputes.

- Parents involved with deployments, divorces, separations, strikes, and family legal disputes.

- Family members (outside the nuclear family) involved with deployments, divorces, separations, strikes, parental legal disputes, and grandparental contract disputes.To develop the scale, team CLU members assessed 1400 first-hand self-reports, analyzed more than 6 million cases, observed participation with real-life families in trial, and partnered with major universities integrating the fields of Engineering and Positive Psychology. This was done for safety and publishing for the voiceless. Among key insights: Everyone feels unprepared and like they never know what to prepare for in divisive family situations; keeping people in the dark is considered a very lucrative skill for classical “family law” practitioners; the most sought-after need is a way for unsuspecting people to find hope and security in hopeless situations.Data scientists are most likely to find on-going values of losses, risk factors, and severity levels.

