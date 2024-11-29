PIASA - Clayton Allen knows exactly what he wants to do after college, and there’s no doubt he’ll achieve it.

For his accomplishments, Clayton Allen is a Student of the Month for Southwestern High School.

Allen is a junior at Southwestern High School. He has played in the band since he was in fifth grade. After spending many years practicing his instrument, he is now a strong contributor to Southwestern’s band and a great influence on the younger musicians.

He is so talented that he has received special recognition from Southwestern’s band program. Last year, he earned the Stingray Award during the band’s Christmas concert, demonstrating his devotion to the band and his self-discipline to practice his instrument, work hard and excel.

When Allen isn’t busy with schoolwork or the band, he spends a lot of time at work. He works as a cashier at Dollar General. He also loves being outdoors, and he enjoys going camping and listening to music.

Though he still has some time before he has to make any final decisions, Allen already knows exactly what he wants to do after graduation. His loved ones and teachers recognize that he will undoubtedly accomplish anything he sets his mind to.

“I want to go to college to be a special education teacher,” Allen said.



Congratulations to Clayton for this recognition from Southwestern High School!

