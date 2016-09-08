BELLEVILLE – Clayborne, Sabo and Wagner, LLP recently announced Jay Dowling as a new partner to the firm. Dowling is an experienced litigator with an extensive background in civil litigation.

After graduating from St. Louis University School of Law, Dowling worked as an attorney in his private practice for nearly 30 years, focusing primarily on real estate transactions and litigation, commercial litigation and personal injury litigation. His trial and litigation experience includes complex business disputes, commercial foreclosures, real estate litigation, including eminent domain, easements, boundary surveys, homeowners and condominium associations, mechanics liens, lease disputes and complex construction issues. His litigation experience also includes complex personal injury litigation, including automobile, products, medical malpractice, construction and other areas of liability.

Dowling’s knowledge in the area of real estate has been featured in two legal publications. He authored the chapter “Easements and Other Real Property Interests” of the Illinois Causes of Action Practice Handbook as well as the chapter “Pleadings and Procedures by the Condemnee” of the Illinois Eminent Domain Practice Handbook, which were both published by the Illinois Institute for Continuing Legal Educations (IICLE).

Dowling is admitted to state bars of Illinois and Missouri. He is also admitted to the U.S. District Court for Southern Illinois and Eastern Missouri. Dowling has argued cases in the Illinois Appellate Court and both the Seventh and Eighth Circuits of the U.S. Court of Appeals. Dowling is also a member of the Energy Bar Association.

At Clayborne, Sabo and Wagner, Dowling will spend his time focusing on the firm’s real estate practice.

Located in the St. Louis Metropolitan Area, Clayborne, Sabo and Wagner, LLP is a certified, minority-owned litigation and business transaction law firm. It serves a wide variety of clients, which stem from local, regional and Fortune 500 corporations. The firm’s clients consist of banks, retailers, transport, public utilities, insurance companies, national insurance companies, municipalities and school districts.

For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Clayborne, Sabo and Wagner, LLP, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.cswlawllp.com or call 618-239-0187.

