Clay, McGoy are Alton's Boys State Track and Field Qualifiers
May 17, 2019 10:46 AM May 18, 2019 6:34 AM
Listen to the story
BLOOMINGTON - Alton's Cassius Havis and Donte McGoy advanced to state Thursday from the IHSA Bloomington Class 3A Track and Field Sectional.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Alton's Deonte McGoy qualified in the 100 meters with a time of 10.81 for second place behind Collinsville's Jermarrion Stewart (10.51).
Article continues after sponsor message
Cassius Havis advanced in the 800 meters with a first-place time of 1:56.68.
The Redbirds finished sixth place as a team with 36 points.