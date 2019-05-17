Listen to the story

BLOOMINGTON - Alton's Cassius Havis and Donte McGoy advanced to state Thursday from the IHSA Bloomington Class 3A Track and Field Sectional.

Alton's Deonte McGoy qualified in the 100 meters with a time of 10.81 for second place behind Collinsville's Jermarrion Stewart (10.51).

Cassius Havis advanced in the 800 meters with a first-place time of 1:56.68.

The Redbirds finished sixth place as a team with 36 points.