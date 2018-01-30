EDWARDSVILLE - Approximately forty Madison County teachers picked up some new tricks from a couple of veteran teachers this week.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mary Adams and Marchelle Kassebaum shared evidence-based classroom management strategies with teachers from kindergarten through high school. These teachers were given opportunities to sharpen their skills on effective classroom management procedures, expectations, behavior management, parent communication, and instruction practices. Techniques and tips for dealing with high needs students and whole brain teaching were demonstrated through the presentation.

The teachers who attended this workshop will return to their districts and to their schools and share what they have learned about classroom management methods with their colleagues.

Regional Superintendent Robert Daiber and his assistant, Andrew Reinking, have been instrumental in providing workshops for Madison County teachers that help hone their skills.

More like this:

Jersey Community High School’s Mason Green Sets Positive Example In Class And Community
4 days ago
Collinsville Teacher Wins Prestigious Latin Education Award
Aug 31, 2025
Governor Pritzker and Illinois Department of Revenue Encourage Families and Teachers to Take Advantage of Valuable Tax Credits
Aug 25, 2025
National Great Rivers Research and Education Center to Host 23rd Annual Water Festival   
Sep 8, 2025
Amelia Jumper Starts Strong At Jersey Community High School
Sep 11, 2025

 