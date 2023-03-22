GREENVILLE - A quintet of classical musicians from Taiwan will perform at Greenville University on Sunday, April 2, as a part of the group’s tour of the United States.

The 4 pm concert by the Muen Ensemble will be held in the Whitlock Music Center at the intersection of College Avenue and Elm Street. Since the concert is being performed on Palm Sunday, it will include several Easter songs in addition to classical music numbers.

Article continues after sponsor message

Though the members of the ensemble are Taiwanese natives, they are familiar with the United States since they all earned advanced degrees in musical performance from U.S. universities. The group includes three violinists, one cellist, and one pianist. The leader of the ensemble is Oliver Shon.

Brother and sister Greenville College alums and retired music professors, Joe and JoAnn Noble, were instrumental in bringing the ensemble to Greenville. Joe worked with Shon to form the group in 2014 when he was working in Taiwan. The purpose of the group is to provide performance opportunities for Taiwanese musicians, both in their home country and throughout the world.

No admission will be charged for the concert, but a free-will offering will be accepted to help defray the expenses of the group’s U.S. tour.

About Greenville University

Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with more than 1,000 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is located in Greenville, Ill., 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. For more information, visit www.greenville.edu.

More like this: