Classical Music Night At Busch Stadium June 29th

ST. LOUIS - Raise your baton! The inaugural Classical Music Night at Busch Stadium is on Wednesday, June 29th as the Cards take on the Marlins.

With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive a Meet Me in St. Louis Cardinals t-shirt!

Plus, come early for a special performance by members of the St. Louis Philharmonic Orchestra.

A portion of each ticket will be donated to Classic 107.3/Radio Arts Foundation.

Please note: The t-shirt is available ONLY with the purchase of a special Theme Ticket. All Theme Ticket purchases will come with a game ticket that indicates the item and/or size of the Theme item included. Theme Tickets no longer feature a separate voucher. The ticket should be redeemed at the pre-game distribution for the Theme item. Only fans that present their Theme Ticket at distribution will be eligible to receive the item. Exchanges will not be available at distribution. You may pick up your item at the Budweiser Terrace Theme Tickets kiosk, across from Section 431, from 5:15 to 7:30 p.m.

