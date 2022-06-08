Get The Latest News!

Above are pictures in order that they appear: Caleb Strange, Michael Weight, Adilene Weight, Jane Wisnasky, Claire Spencer, and Maggie Wisnasky.

MARYVILLE – Six students from the homeschool community, Classical Conversations Maryville, recently finished months of study by correctly reciting over 400 facts from a variety of subjects as part of the Classical Conversations Memory Master program.

The students, ranging in age from 9 to 12 years old, earned the Memory Master award in April when each child spent approximately five hours recalling facts from six subjects, as well as a history timeline. Classical Conversations is an academic homeschool community that follows a classical, Christian model. Memory Master is a program that is available to all elementary-aged Classical Conversations participants nationwide. Currently, there are 3 local campuses in this area: Greenville, Maryville, and Belleville. Besides a chronological timeline of 160 events and people, the students had other subjects of study, such as history, including 24 facts about world history from ancient to modern times; over 120 world geography facts, including ancient civilization locations, modern countries, and bodies of water; science, including facts about biology and physical science; Latin noun declensions; English grammar facts; math, including multiplication tables to the 15’s, common squares and cubes, basic geometry formulas, and unit conversions; and reciting all 46 US presidents.

The students earning this title are Michael & Adilene Weight of New Baden, children of Josh & Stephanie Weight; Maggie & Jane Wisnasky of Collinsville, children of Ryan & Mary Wisnasky; Claire Spencer of Alton, daughter of Brad & Lisa Spencer; Caleb Strange of Highland, son of Zach & Elisa Strange.

Children mastering one or more subjects of their choice are Charlotte Drury, Violet Weight, Phoebe Whittymore, Joetta Hill, Elizabella Shewmake & Elliott Ford.

Classical Conversations is a nationwide program for home educators that provides children with an academic structure within the framework of a Christian, classical education. Classical Conversations campuses meet weekly throughout the school year. The programs are for students in grades pre-kindergarten to twelfth grade and programs are currently accepting applications for the 22-23 academic year. Please contact director Alyssa Hill for more information about the Maryville community that meets at Copper Creek Christian Church at maryvillecc1@gmail.com.

