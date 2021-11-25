ST. LOUIS - Classic 107.3, “The Voice for the Arts in St. Louis,” announced today the upcoming premiere of a new episode in its series for school-aged children called “Musical Ancestries™.” The new episode explores the music, instruments, dance, history, and rich cultural traditions of Scotland. Designed to create a pathway to understanding as children explore the great diversity of our community, the Musical Ancestries™: Scotland episode is made possible in part with support from the Scottish St. Andrew Society of Greater St. Louis.

“I am proud that Classic 107.3 is continuing our signature educational show, Musical Ancestries, with another excellent episode this fall,” said Classic 107.3 CEO and General Manager John Nasukaluk Clare. “Musical Ancestries: Scotland is an exciting experience for old and young alike. Whether you have visited the ‘bonnie isle’ or not, you’ll enjoy our latest episode.”

The new episode, “Scotland,” debuts at 10 a.m. December 11, following “Classics 4 Kids,” the station’s weekly program that introduces children to great works of classical music. The episode airs again at 7:00 p.m. December 12, and 2:00 p.m. December 15.

In addition to the three radio broadcasts, teachers, students, and families can delve deeper and engage through the educational resources on Classic 107.3’s website. A user-friendly Prezi program incorporates visual images, maps, audio and video clips, and hands-on activities. Students can follow along with the broadcasts as they use the online materials or access the “Musical Ancestries™” information anytime online.

Teachers and parents alike express great enthusiasm for Musical Ancestries™ programming.

My sons are going to go nuts over this—it’s exactly the kind of thing they love—maps, audio clips, diagrams, all of it! Kudos to the 107.3 education staff for their wide-ranging vision and wonderful attention to detail. (Parent)

If there was a good Pandora's Box, this would be it! The goodness just kept unfolding! (Elementary music teacher)

For more information and previous episodes, visit https://classic1073.org/musical-ancestries/.

About Scottish St. Andrew Society of Greater St. Louis

The Scottish St. Andrew Society of Greater St. Louis is a non-profit 501(c)3 dedicated to the cultural interchange between Scotland and the St. Louis region. As part of the mission, they enjoy sharing their passions and knowledge about Scottish heritage. These goals are achieved through public events, philanthropy, and educational programs.

About Classic 107.3

Classic 107.3, “The Voice for the Arts in St. Louis,” broadcasts at 107.3 FM and on WFUN 96.3 HD2 with a mission to support the cultural landscape in the St. Louis region through programming and outreach efforts. Classic 107.3 plays a variety of music from classical to jazz, opera to blues, Broadway and more, and features local programming including the “Slatkin Shuffle,” hosted by conductor Leonard Slatkin, and Musical Ancestries™, designed to educate school-aged children about world music. In addition, the station airs interviews with artists, musicians, creators, and performers, bringing their stories and events to the attention of the St. Louis community. Classic 107.3 is a non-profit station, receiving support from listeners as well as organizations like PNC, the Centene Charitable Foundation, Worldwide Technology Foundation, and others. More information, as well as live streaming, archived interviews, and podcasts can be found at www.classic1073.org.

