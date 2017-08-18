ALTON - Teachers and administrators have been preparing all summer for today as classes are back in session at Alton High School.

"We've been planning all summer," Alton High School Principal Michael Bellm said. "We'll add about 2,100 students to the mix and go from there. We have an assembly today where we're really going to welcome them and make sure that they know the teachers are here to make them successful and we have all the resources they need to make them successful."

Bellm said one of the most exciting parts of the start to the new school year will be the solar eclipse that's coming up Monday, August 21.

"We had a group of teachers get together," Bellm said. "They formed the Eclipse Team and they have a great plan for us on Monday. We have glasses for all the students. We're going to give background and information on it in our classes and the students will be able to see this with some knowledge."

As classes resume so does road construction on Humbert Road and parents and student's are reminded to prepare their trip accordingly.

The road is closed at the train tracks on Humbert and Homer Adams Parkway by Bowl Heaven with a detour down Seminary Road, and will be closed at the railroad tracks on Humbert and Alby next week.

"There was an all call that went out last night to describe what was going on right now so that people could avoid it," Bellm said.

Superintendent Mark Cappel said this is always the most exciting day of the school year and said it couldn't be done without so many teachers and staff preparing for the students.

Cappel also said that updates on the construction at the railroad tracks will be available on the districts website.

