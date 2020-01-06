ALTON - The Alton Branch of the N.AA.C.P. has its 40th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Service set for 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church at 1621 Amelia St. in Alton.

James Clark, vice president of Community Outreach/Better Family Life of Missouri, will be the guest speaker. The Riverbend Choir will provide inspirational songs and Leah Becoat will showcase her talent with a youth skit and also the Dr. King Award will be presented, NAACP Alton Branch President Andy Hightower said.

Clark has served St. Louis as a thought leader for more than 20 years. He responsible for the design and oversight of several of the region's most innovative programs. He is a leading voice in America on the issues of neighborhood stabilization, gun violence and community organizing.

"We are asking everyone to join with us in making this a great day of celebration," Hightower said. "This program has always been inspirational and life-altering. We would like you, your family, friends, congregation, organization and neighbors to attend. Please accept this invitation to join us in celebrating a grand occasion. Let's show the surrounding communities that we are strong in unity."

Hightower continued: "In the wake of the many changes throughout the country, we have selected, 'We Can't Stop Now, the Stakes are too High! as the theme. The theme is meant to evoke an understand with what Dr. King, a man of peace, love, unity and action and the millions who marched with him felt so many years ago. Although 52 years have passed since the assassination of Dr. King, we must recognize that we are still in the midst of a fight for equality for all. Let us come together as one on this day to show our solidarity to Dr. King's dream of unity and peace."

Joe Williams is the chairperson of the event. For more information about the event, contact (618) 580-2394.

