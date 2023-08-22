ALTON - A proposal spearheaded by Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau CEO Cory Jobe and Alton Alderman Ray Strebel to enhance Alton’s iconic Clark Bridge with LED lighting technology will be presented to the City Council at its regular meeting Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The nearly $1 million project will create an artistic night skyline that residents and visitors will enjoy 365 days a year. The project will also enhance safety and security to the bridge by providing enhanced lighting. The project is slated to be funded from an Ameren Illinois incentive, dedicated tourism funds, city ARPA resources and through a partnership with the Alton Township.

“This is truly an inspiring project for Alton. This project will bring a unique addition to our night skyline,” Mr. Jobe noted. “It will have a significant impact on the number of visitors we have as well as potentially extending length of stays and creating an economic boost to business owners, investors and to the community as a whole through increased tax revenues. This project is just another way we can enhance Alton as a Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway community.”

The project will use LED lighting which will be an incredible energy-saving measure. The existing lighting draws 165 watts per fixture. The new lighting will consume only 45 watts per fixture, which equates to a 73% reduction in energy use.

“When the Clark Bridge was opened in 1994 it was touted as a ‘Super Bridge’ and now it truly will be, Mr. Strebel said. “This project will enhance Alton’s identity as a historic and welcoming community.”

The project will stand for the Byway Region and highlight it as a relocation destination in the metro north region of southwest Illinois.

(The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is a certified Destination Marketing Organization serving Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, Montgomery and Greene counties and East St. Louis in St. Clair County. The bureau is dedicated to educating visitors about the region by providing information regarding the area’s history, unique landmarks, recreational opportunities, leisure attractions, special events and scenic marvels.)

