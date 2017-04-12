Clark, Baalman, Gilman pace Calhoun baseball to 12-0 shutout over North Greene
HARDIN-CALHOUN 12, NORTH GREENE 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Easton Clark went 2-for-3 with three runs scored as Hardin-Calhoun downed North Greene 12-0 in four-and-a-half innings in Hardin Tuesday. The Warriors improved to 10-6 on the year.
Brandon Baalman was 2-for-2 with a double, RBI and run scored for the Warriors, with Connor Gilman 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored and A.J. Hillen 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Chandler Sievers struck out nine and gave up just two hits in getting the win.
Calhoun next meets up with Roxana on the road at 4:30 p.m. today before a rematch with the Spartans in White Hall at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.