GIRLS BOWLING

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON 31, EDWARDSVILLE 9: The girls' bowling team started well as Clara Veloff tossed a 413 series, including a high game of 165, as the Redbirds won over the Tigers in the season lid-lifter at Bowl Haven Lanes.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jaylynn Dierking tossed a 375 set, with a high game of 146, and Rebekah Von Pinsky tossed a 305 series, including a high game of 111, to pace the Redbirds.

Winkler led the Tigers with a 367 set, including a high game of 134, while Kirkpatrick had a 343 set, including a 126 high game, and Roseman threw a 323 series, going along with a high game of 113.

In the junior varsity meet, Alton took a 7-0 win over the Tigers as Chalyse Jarrett had the high series, tossing a 391 series, including a high game of 159.

More like this:

Grizzlies Top Slammers on Splash Day
6 days ago
Treece Twirls Another Gem, Grizzlies Blank Mississippi
Jun 23, 2025
Grizzlies Sweep Weekend Series in Joliet
Jun 9, 2025
Grizzlies Walk Off Otters on Error in Ninth
Jun 26, 2025
Grizzlies Hold Off Crushers in Third Straight Win, Plus Weekend Roundup
Jun 30, 2025

 