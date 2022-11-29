GIRLS BOWLING

ALTON 31, EDWARDSVILLE 9: The girls' bowling team started well as Clara Veloff tossed a 413 series, including a high game of 165, as the Redbirds won over the Tigers in the season lid-lifter at Bowl Haven Lanes.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jaylynn Dierking tossed a 375 set, with a high game of 146, and Rebekah Von Pinsky tossed a 305 series, including a high game of 111, to pace the Redbirds.

Winkler led the Tigers with a 367 set, including a high game of 134, while Kirkpatrick had a 343 set, including a 126 high game, and Roseman threw a 323 series, going along with a high game of 113.

In the junior varsity meet, Alton took a 7-0 win over the Tigers as Chalyse Jarrett had the high series, tossing a 391 series, including a high game of 159.

More like this: