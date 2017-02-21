Claire Nolan chosen as Prairie Farms Student-Athlete of the Week
EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.
This week's honoree is track and field competitor Claire Nolan. A senior from Taylorville, Illinois, Nolan is pursuing a degree in psychology with a minor in sociology and holds a grade point average of 3.809.
Nolan leads the Cougars with the two best throws of the season in the shot put at 46 feet, reaching the mark at the Missouri Invite and the Indiana Relays. She is third on the team in the weight throw with a distance of 50-0.75 at the Badger Icebreaker.
Nolan and the Cougars next travel to Charleston, Illinois, Friday and Saturday for the Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships.
