Name: Claire Alyvia Keown

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents: Chance and Carli Keown of Hillsboro, IL.

Birth Weight: 6 pounds, 8 ounces

Birth Length: 20 inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Date: Feb. 23, 2019

Time: 6:33 a.m.

Hospital: St. John's, Springfield, IL.

Grandparents: Robert and Joyce Paine - Wood River, Angela Simmons - East Alton, Rick Simmons - Edwardsville, Brian Keown - Herrin.

To submit a birth click below:

http://contribute.riverbender.com/page/birth-announcements/

More like this:

Expecting a Bundle of Joy in 2025? Prenatal Classes Set At HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital
Feb 8, 2025
Belleville-Based Doula Lab To Receive $400,000 In IDPH Birth Equity Grants
Feb 1, 2025
Regional Exhibition Features Five Talented Belleville East High School Artists
5 days ago
O'Fallon Residents Unite for David Lang and His Daughters
4 days ago

 