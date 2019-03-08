Claire Alyvia Keown
Parents: Chance and Carli Keown of Hillsboro, IL.
Birth Weight: 6 pounds, 8 ounces
Birth Length: 20 inches
Date: Feb. 23, 2019
Time: 6:33 a.m.
Hospital: St. John's, Springfield, IL.
Grandparents: Robert and Joyce Paine - Wood River, Angela Simmons - East Alton, Rick Simmons - Edwardsville, Brian Keown - Herrin.
