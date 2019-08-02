EAST ALTON/GLEN CARBON - CJD E-CYCLING has a pair of e-waste drives set for both Glen Carbon and East Alton this upcoming weekend.

The Glen Carbon E-Waste Drive is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5257 N. State Route 157, Edwardsville.

The East Alton E-Waste Drive is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CJD E-Store, 410 Grand Ave., East Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The E-Waste Drives are a service to the community and they allow residents and businesses an opportunity to dispose of electronics in a safe manner which decreases the pollution in the environment," said CJD E-Cycling Anneice Greene, a spokesperson for the business, who helps coordinate events. We have two E-Waste seasons, one from August to October and just about every Saturday. Then we also have winter E-Waste drive season which starts April to about June."

CJD E-CYCLING said the following items will be taken:

CRT, projection, plasma, and console TVs will be accepted for a fee of $5-35, depending on the size & a fee of $5-10 incurred for each CRT computer monitor not accompanied by a tower. CJD E-Cycling aims to make recycling electronics easy and pain-free with their local recycling drives. CJD will accept most items with a cord, anything metal (ferrous or non-ferrous).

Commonly received items include PC towers, servers, networking equipment, video, and audio equipment, flat-screen TVs, laptops, cell phones, wireless modems, holiday lights, home electronics, telecommunications, and video game consoles.

CJD E-Cycling is a family-owned, full-service computer and electronics recycler serving the Metro East/St. Louis area. CJD E-Cycling follows all State of Illinois laws and regulations and is an EPA approved collector. It has collection centers open year-round with convenient hours in both Edwardsville and East Alton. For more information, please visit www.cjdecycling.com, or call 618-659-9006.

More like this: