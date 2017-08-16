EDWARDSVILLE - Join CJD E-Cycling this Saturday, August 19, for their electronic waste recycling drive in Edwardsville at 5257 N State Rt. 157.

CJD E-Cycling is one of the few businesses in the area that will take those: Old CRT, Projection, Console TV’s, & CRT computer monitors for a fee depending on size ($5-$25) (with voucher program) , as well as other electronics off your hands.

In addition to TV’s, other items accepted include:

anything metal such as: PC towers, cable boxes, your cell phones, wireless modems, servers, audio & video equipment, holiday lights, home electronics, telecommunications;
& anything with a cord like: LED/LCD flat screen TVs and monitors, phones, printers, video game consoles, and other electronics.

Collection centers are open year round with convenient hours in both Edwardsville & East Alton to meet your recycling needs.

For more information call 618-659-9006 or visit online at www.cjdecycling.com.

