ALTON - Looking for somewhere to recycle old electronics?

CJD E-Cycling is one of the few businesses in the area that will take those old CRT, projection and console TV's, for a fee, as well as other electronics, off your hands.

Join CJD E-Cycling for an upcoming E-Waste Drive at their E-Store from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at CJD E-Store, 513 E. St. Louis Ave., East Alton, Ill.

In addition to TVs, other items accepted include: Anything metal such as PC towers, cable boxes, cell phones, wireless modems, servers, audio & video equipment, holiday lights, home electronics and other telecommunication devices.

You can also bring anything with a cord, including: LED/LCD flat screen TVs and monitors, CRT, projection and plasma TV's, phones, printers, video game consoles & computer monitors.

Please note, televisions and computer monitors (with no tower) will be accepted with a minimal charge between $5 and $25 based on size.

CJD E-Cycling has collection centers open year round with convenient hours in both Edwardsville and East Alton to meet your recycling needs.

For more information, contact CJD E-Cycling at 618-659-9006 and visit their website at www.cjdecycling.com.

